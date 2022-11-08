Eagles Promote S Andre Chachere, Sign OT Fred Johnson To P-Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have promoted S Andre Chachere to the active roster.

Eagles have signed S Andre Chachere to the active roster and signed T Fred Johnson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/99qCTekOqN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 8, 2022

To take his spot on the practice squad, Philadelphia signed OT Fred Johnson.

Chachere, 26, wound up going undrafted out of San Jose State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Texans but lasted just a few months in Houston.

From there, Chachere had brief stints with the Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers before signing on with the Colts in 2020. Indianapolis brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him in final roster cuts. He was claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived Chachere again in 2022 but brought him back on the practice squad.

In 2021, Chachere appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 15 tackles.