Eagles Re-Sign G Sua Opeta To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve re-signed G Sua Opeta to their practice squad. 

Eagles Helmet

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. CB Mario Goodrich
  3. DE Matt Leo (international)
  4. TE Noah Togiai
  5. OL Cameron Tom
  6. LB Davion Taylor
  7. WR Greg Ward
  8. DE Tarron Jackson
  9. OT Fred Johnson
  10. G Tyrese Robinson
  11. OT Roderick Johnson
  12. DT Marvin Wilson
  13. DB Andre Chachere
  14. DB Anthony Harris
  15. G Sua Opeta 

Opeta, 26, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta has been on and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

In 2022, Opeta appeared in seven games for the Eagles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply