Eagles Re-Sign G Sua Opeta To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve re-signed G Sua Opeta to their practice squad.

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

WR Devon Allen CB Mario Goodrich DE Matt Leo (international) TE Noah Togiai OL Cameron Tom LB Davion Taylor WR Greg Ward DE Tarron Jackson OT Fred Johnson G Tyrese Robinson OT Roderick Johnson DT Marvin Wilson DB Andre Chachere DB Anthony Harris G Sua Opeta

Opeta, 26, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta has been on and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

In 2022, Opeta appeared in seven games for the Eagles.