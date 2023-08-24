Eagles Re-Sign OT Fred Johnson To Two-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have re-signed OT Fred Johnson to a two-year contract.

Eagles have signed T Fred Johnson to a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/wu3mavme0M — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 24, 2023

The team just cut him yesterday, but that apparently was some kind of procedural move.

Johnson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived during the season.

The Bengals later claimed Johnson off of waivers and he spent a few years in Cincinnati. The Bengals initially tendered him as a restricted free agent this offseason but rescinded the tender. He then signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers before getting cut in November of last year. He signed on with the Eagles’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in five games for the Bucs with no starts.