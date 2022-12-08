Eagles Re-Sign S Andre Chachere To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have re-signed S Andre Chachere to their practice squad on Thursday.
Eagles have signed S Andre Chachere to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/oYw9RsmJYr
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2022
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Devon Allen
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Mario Goodrich
- DE Matt Leo (international)
- TE Noah Togiai
- OL Cameron Tom
- LB Davion Taylor
- WR Greg Ward
- DE Tarron Jackson
- OT Fred Johnson
- DB Marquise Blair
- G Tyrese Robinson
- WR Auden Tate
- OT Roderick Johnson
- DT Marvin Wilson
- S Andre Chachere
Chachere, 26, wound up going undrafted out of San Jose State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Texans but lasted just a few months in Houston.
From there, Chachere had brief stints with the Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers before signing on with the Colts in 2020. Indianapolis brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him in final roster cuts. He was claimed by the Eagles.
Philadelphia waived Chachere again in 2022 but brought him back on the practice squad.
In 2022, Chachere has appeared in seven games and recorded four tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!