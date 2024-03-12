Eagles Re-Signing LS Rick Lovato

Per Jimmy Kempski, the Eagles are re-signing veteran LS Rick Lovato to a new deal.
Lovato, 31, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Chicago before he was waived and later signed by the Packers.
Lovato had a brief stint with the Commanders in 2016 before joining the Eagles towards the end of the season. Philadelphia brought Lovato back on a one-year, $720,000 deal in 2018.
He later signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in 2019.
In 2023, Lovato appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles and one forced fumble.
