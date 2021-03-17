Eagles Re-Signing RB Adrian Killins To Two-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Eagles have re-signed RB Adrian Killins to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

Killins, 23, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in April of last year. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Eagles, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Eagles re-signed Killins to their practice squad and was on and off of the unit last year.

In 2020, Killins has appeared in one game for the Eagles and rushed for -12 yards on one carry and caught one pass for two yards receiving and no touchdowns.