Eagles Re-Signing S Anthony Harris

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are re-signing veteran S Anthony Harris on Tuesday.

Harris tried out for the Eagles yesterday, so he was clearly someone they were considering bringing back.

Harris, 31, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles and returned to Philadelphia on another one-year deal this past March. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and landed with the Broncos on the practice squad before eventually being cut loose.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 72 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.