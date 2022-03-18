Eagles Re-Signing S Anthony Harris

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are re-signing S Anthony Harris to a one-year contract on Friday.

Harris, 30, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles last year.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 72 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.