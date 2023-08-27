Eagles Release 13 Players

The Philadelphia Eagles released 13 players on Sunday as they work to get down to 53, according to Jeff McLane.

The full list includes:

DE Quinton Bell QB Ian Book RB Kennedy Brooks DT Robert Cooper WR Jadon Haselwood TE/QB Tyree Jackson WR/DB Johnny King LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams OL Tyrese Robinson NT/DT Olive Sagapolu LB Caleb Saunders WR Freddie Swain DT Marvin Wilson

Book, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.