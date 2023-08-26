Eagles Release Four Offensive Linemen Including OT Dennis Kelly

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles are releasing four offensive linemen including veteran OT Dennis Kelly.
The full list of offensive linemen released includes:
- Dennis Kelly
- Brett Toth
- Josh Andrews
- Tyrese Robinson
Kelly, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.
Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.
From there, Kelly was let go by the Titans and he later signed on with the Packers. The Colts signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season. He had recently signed on with the Eagles and is now a free agent once more.
In 2022, Kelly appeared in 16 games for the Colts and made three starts for them at right tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!