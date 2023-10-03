Eagles Releasing LB Kyron Johnson From Practice Squad

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have released LB Kyron Johnson from their practice squad.

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas.

He was among the teams’ final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad, however, he is now an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.

We will have more news on Johnson when it becomes available.