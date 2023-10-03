Eagles Releasing LB Kyron Johnson From Practice Squad

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have released LB Kyron Johnson from their practice squad.
The following list is an updated look at the Eagles practice squad:
- WR Devon Allen
- DB Mekhi Garner
- T Julian Good-Jones
- DE Tarron Jackson
- DB Tristin McCollum
- T Brett Toth
- LB Ben VanSumeren
- WR Greg Ward
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- T Tyre Phillips
- WR Joseph Ngata
- P Braden Mann
- DB Tiawan Mullen
- RB Bryant Koback
Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas.
He was among the teams’ final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad, however, he is now an unrestricted free agent.
In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.
We will have more news on Johnson when it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!