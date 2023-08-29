Eagles Releasing P Arryn Siposs

According to Derrick Gunn, the Eagles are releasing P Arryn Siposs and bringing in other punters to work out for the starting job.

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract and he was the team’s starting punter in 2022.

In 2022, Siposs appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and totaled 2,005 yards on 44 attempts (45.6 YPA) and 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

We will have more news on Siposs as it becomes available.