Eagles Reportedly ‘Monitoring’ Situation Involving Deshaun Watson

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing a source familiar with the team’s thinking, reports that the Eagles are monitoring the situation involving Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

According to McLane, the Eagles have interest in Watson “should a trade make sense.”

Watson was in attendance for the start of training camp on Wednesday, but oddly took snaps at safety and running back while seeing some time as the fourth-string quarterback.

Watson’s legal situation has impacted the Texans’ ability to trade him, as over 20 women have made sexual misconduct allegations against him. Beyond that, Houston is reportedly seeking a significant return for Watson.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters that they want to see QB Jalen Hurts “take the reins” this summer as the team’s starter.

“He’s done everything possible off the field and during the spring practices to take the reins, and we want to see him do that,” Roseman said. “This is a big year for any player that goes from year one to year two. So we’re excited to see that, see his growth, and working with the ones.”

However, the Eagles have been linked to Watson for several months now and would have as good of trade assets as any team land him should his legal situation get resolved at some point.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Houston is seeking three first-round picks and more to part with Watson. Meanwhile, Chris Mortensen reports two league executives told him the Texans want a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players.

For now, the NFL does not plan to place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.