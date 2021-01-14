Eagles Request Interview With Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

According to Todd Archer, the Eagles have requested an interview with Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy.

Moore was courted by Boise State, his alma mater, for their head coaching vacancy this offseason, but elected to sign a three-year extension with the Cowboys instead.

The Eagles candidate list so far includes.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

Moore, 31, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position this year, despite the coaching change.

In 2020, the Cowboys’ offense ranks No. 12 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 17 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Eagles head coaching search as the news is available.