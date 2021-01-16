Eagles Request Interview With Rams DC Brandon Staley For HC Job

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have requested permission to interview Rams DC Brandon Staley for their head-coaching vacancy.

Staley and the Rams are still in the playoffs, but an interview could take place as soon as Sunday if Los Angeles doesn’t advance.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Eagles’ job:

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed))

(Interviewed)) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Requested)

Staley, 38 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2020, the Rams’ defense ranked No. 1 fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.