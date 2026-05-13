NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Cole Payton, Arvell Reese, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

The Eagles used a fifth-round pick on QB Cole Payton, who was viewed as highly as the second-best signal caller in the draft by some around the league. One personnel exec told Jason La Canfora he had Payton as his QB2 and even feels Payton could eventually take over as the team’s starter if things don’t work out with Jalen Hurts this year.

“You know I believe in that kid,” the exec said. “That was my No. 2 quarterback in the draft. And Howie takes him? Come on. He sees it too. Cole Payton, if you bring him along the right way, can start in this league.

“All the stuff you hear about (Eagles starter Jalen) Hurts, all the drama and where he is in his contract. You can call me crazy, but I think this kid could take over from him in a few years. They did this stuff before with (Kevin) Kolb, when they still had (Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan) McNabb. I know how Howie thinks. This kid had a chance.”

Another exec told Canfora it was much better for Payton to go to Philadelphia in round three than somewhere else on day two because of the fit and the chance to truly refine his skillset.

“That’s such a great spot for him to land. He’s better off there in the fifth-round then Arizona in the third, really. I love the fit. I think he can play in the league, but he’s still really raw.”

Giants

The departure of DT Dexter Lawrence makes LB Brian Burns the unquestioned leader of the defense, which is a role he is ready and willing to accept after posting the second-most sacks in the league in 2025.

“That’s how I’m kinda looking at it,’’ Burns said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “It’s kind of a nod to what I’ve done and the success that I’ve had, but I don’t take that lightly at all, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.’’

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said rookie LB Arvell Reese has displayed his mobility in the rookie minicamp that the team saw on film and throughout the pre-draft process.

“I thought he moved well,” Harbaugh said, via NY Post. “He is 6-foot-4-plus, 240-some pounds. Yet he moves like a smaller guy. He moves his feet. He can flip his hips. Very natural-looking mover off the ball, which was something we saw on tape. We thought we saw, but now we saw it on the practice field, so we feel better about it.”

Harbaugh added that Reese has picked up the scheme very well.

“Very serious-minded,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think he got one assignment wrong throughout the two days, which is great to see.”

Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown said that the team views Reese as an off-the-ball linebacker, which he believes helped get him at a discount.

“Most people saw him as an edge rusher. We see him as a stand-up [weakside linebacker],” Brown said. “We’ve seen the last couple days his ability to command the huddle. That’s the attention to detail and presence part of rookie minicamp.”