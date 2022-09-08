Eagles Restructure RT Lane Johnson & K Jake Elliott

According to Field Yates, the Eagles have restructured contracts for RT Lane Johnson and K Jake Elliott.

Philadelphia took most of their base salary for 2022 and converted it into signing bonuses for both players, with the result an additional $6.9 million of cap space.

Johnson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson is set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Eagles, starting all of them at right tackle.

Elliott, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.677 million contract, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Eagles signed Elliott to their practice squad a few weeks later and re-signed him to a one-year, $645,000 deal for the 2019 season. Later that year, he signed a five-year, $19.3 million extension with Philadelphia.

He’s due to make base salaries of $3.75 million and $3.8 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and made 30 of 33 field goal attempts (90.9 percent) to go along with 44 of 44 extra points.