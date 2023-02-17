Eagles Sign DB Andre Chachere & C Cameron Tom To Futures Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles signed DB Andre Chachere and C Cameron Tom to futures deals on Friday.
Philadelphia has now signed 20 players to futures contracts. The full list includes:
- OT Julian Good-Jones
- DB Tristin McCollum
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- TE Dalton Keene
- OT Jarrid Williams
- DB Marquise Blair
- WR Devon Allen
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- DB Mario Goodrich
- DE Tarron Jackson
- T Fred Johnson
- T Roderick Johnson
- DE Matt Leo
- G Sua Opeta
- G Tyrese Robinson
- LB Davion Taylor
- WR Greg Ward
- DT Marvin Wilson
- DB Andre Chachere
- C Cameron Tom
Chachere, 26, wound up going undrafted out of San Jose State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Texans but lasted just a few months in Houston.
From there, Chachere had brief stints with the Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers before signing on with the Colts in 2020. Indianapolis brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him in final roster cuts. He was claimed by the Eagles.
Philadelphia waived Chachere again in 2022 but brought him back on the practice squad.
In 2022, Chachere appeared in seven games and recorded four tackles.
