Eagles Sign DB Andre Chachere & C Cameron Tom To Futures Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles signed DB Andre Chachere and C Cameron Tom to futures deals on Friday.

Eagles have signed DB Andre Chachere and C Cameron Tom. pic.twitter.com/wQgtmnvpZ0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 17, 2023

Philadelphia has now signed 20 players to futures contracts. The full list includes:

Chachere, 26, wound up going undrafted out of San Jose State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Texans but lasted just a few months in Houston.

From there, Chachere had brief stints with the Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers before signing on with the Colts in 2020. Indianapolis brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him in final roster cuts. He was claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived Chachere again in 2022 but brought him back on the practice squad.

In 2022, Chachere appeared in seven games and recorded four tackles.