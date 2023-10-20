Eagles Sign DB Kindle Vildor To PS, Release LB Brandon Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that they’ve signed DB Kindle Vildor to their practice squad and released LB Brandon Smith.

Vildor, 25, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bears out of Georgia Southern in 2020. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago coming out of the preseason.

The Titans claimed Vildor off the waiver wire but elected to cut him again earlier this month.

In 2023, Vildor has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded one tackle.