Eagles Sign Fourth-Round CB Kelee Ringo, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed fourth-round CB Kelee Ringo to a rookie contract, the team announced.
We've signed CB Kelee Ringo
All 7 of the team’s 2023 draft picks are now under contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Nq6ZRUv30j
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2023
He’s the final member of their 2023 class to sign their rookie deal.
Ringo, 20, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned freshman All-SEC in 2021 and second team All-SEC last season.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,660,924 rookie contract that includes an $820,924 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $955,231 in 2023.
During his two-year college career, Ringo appeared in 30 games and made 27 starts, recording 76 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and 19 pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!