Eagles Sign Fourth-Round CB Kelee Ringo, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed fourth-round CB Kelee Ringo to a rookie contract, the team announced.

We've signed CB Kelee Ringo All 7 of the team’s 2023 draft picks are now under contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Nq6ZRUv30j — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2023

He’s the final member of their 2023 class to sign their rookie deal.

Ringo, 20, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned freshman All-SEC in 2021 and second team All-SEC last season.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,660,924 rookie contract that includes an $820,924 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $955,231 in 2023.

During his two-year college career, Ringo appeared in 30 games and made 27 starts, recording 76 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and 19 pass defenses.