Eagles Sign OLB Julian Okwara

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OLB Julian Okwara to a contract.

February 14, 2024

Okwara, 26, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract, which included a $1,143,136 signing bonus.

In 2023, Okwara appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded seven total tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.