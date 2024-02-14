Eagles Sign OLB Julian Okwara

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OLB Julian Okwara to a contract.
We've signed OLB Julian Okwara. pic.twitter.com/LsFE6PR4td
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2024
Okwara, 26, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract, which included a $1,143,136 signing bonus.
In 2023, Okwara appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded seven total tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!