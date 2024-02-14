Eagles Sign OLB Julian Okwara

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OLB Julian Okwara to a contract. 

Okwara, 26, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract, which included a $1,143,136 signing bonus.

In 2023, Okwara appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded seven total tackles, two sacks and a pass defense. 

