Eagles Sign S Reed Blankenship To Extension Through 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed S Reed Blankenship to a one-year extension through the 2025 season.

The former undrafted free agent would have been a restricted free agent after this season, but Philadelphia moved to lock him up earlier.

Blankenship, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He signed a standard three-year, undrafted free agent contract but made the team each of his first two seasons.

In 2023, Blankenship appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 113 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections.