Eagles Sign TE Jack Stoll To Practice Squad

According to E.J. Smith, the Eagles signed TE Jack Stoll to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The Eagles declined to offer a restricted free-agent tender to Stoll this off-season, making him an unrestricted free agent. He caught on with the Giants in March.

Stoll, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

He has been on the Eagles’ main roster ever since, missing just one game in the last three seasons. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal this offseason, but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Stoll appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and caught five passes for 38 yards.