Eagles Sign TE Richard Rodgers To Practice Squad, Release C Harry Crider

The Eagles announced they have signed TE Richard Rodgers to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, Philadelphia released C Harry Crider.

Rodgers, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018.

The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million in 2019 but later released him with an injury settlement in September. From there, Rodgers joined Washington last offseason but was cut loose and returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal. Philadelphia re-signed him during training camp.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 24 receptions for 345 yards (14.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.