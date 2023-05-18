Eagles Sign Third-Round OL Tyler Steen

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed third-round OL Tyler Steen to a rookie contract, according to the team.

📝 We've signed OL Tyler Steen and S Sydney Brown.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UoCkO0FjrG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 18, 2023

Steen, 22, was named third-team All-SEC for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He transferred to Alabama after three seasons at Vanderbilt.

The Eagles drafted him in the third round with the No. 65 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,750,442 rookie contract that includes a $1,182,139 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,045,535 in 2023.

In 2022, Steen appeared in 13 games for Alabama.