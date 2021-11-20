Eagles Signing CB Avonte Maddox To Three-Year, $22.5M Extension

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Mike Garafolo reports that the Eagles have agreed to terms on a  three-year, $22.5 million extension with CB Avonte Maddox. The deal includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money for Maddox and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

This news comes on the heels of the Eagles signing TE Dallas Goedert to a new contract extension, with Garafolo hinting earlier in the day that this deal would come next.

Maddox, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles,  that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

In 2021, Maddox has appeared in ten games for the Eagles, recording 48 tackles, half a sack, two forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and one interception.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply