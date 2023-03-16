Eagles Signing CB Darius Slay To Two-Year, $42M Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing CB Darius Slay to a two-year extension, according to Ian Rapoport.
Adam Schefter reports that Slay’s expected to sign a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $23 million fully guaranteed.
There was speculation that Slay could move on from Philadelphia this offseason, with the Eagles even granting him permission to speak with other teams.
However, things took a turn Wednesday night and the two parties have now reached an agreement.
Slay, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.
Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.
In 2022, Slay appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass defenses.
