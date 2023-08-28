Eagles Signing CB Isaiah Rodgers

Per Field Yates, the Eagles are signing CB/KR Isaiah Rodgers to a contract.

Rodgers received an indefinite suspension of at least a year for violating the NFL’s gambling policy and will miss the season on the reserve/suspended list.

Rodgers, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

The Colts later waived him following his suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 34 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, and three pass defenses.

We had Rodgers listed as the No.1 available free agent in our Top 100 2023 Free Agents list.