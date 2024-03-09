Eagles Re-Signing DE Brandon Graham To One-Year Extension

The Eagles announced on Saturday that they are re-signing veteran DE Brandon Graham to a one-year contract extension.

Graham, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year.

In 2023, Graham appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 16 tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.

