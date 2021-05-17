Eagles Signing DE Ryan Kerrigan

The Eagles are signing veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan to a deal, the player announced on his Instagram.

Kerrigan was allowed to leave as a free agent after playing his entire career in Washington, finishing his tenure there with the most sacks in team history.

Though he visited the Bengals earlier this offseason, Kerrigan will end up not having to go far from Philadelphia and will remain in the NFC East in 2021.

Kerrigan, 32, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract with before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015.

Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and was allowed to test free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Kerrigan appeared in all 16 games for Washington and recorded 17 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 80 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.

