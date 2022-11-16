Eagles Signing DT Linval Joseph To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are signing veteran DT Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. Mike Garafolo reports that the team is also placing DT Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

Joseph, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He spent four seasons in New York before departing in 2014 for a five-year, $31.5 million contract with the Vikings.

Joseph had two years remaining on his deal when he agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension that included $31.5 million guaranteed when the Vikings released. He later signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Chargers through 2021.

He most recently worked out for the New York Jets.

In 2021, Joseph appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 57 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.