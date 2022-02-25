Eagles Signing DT Renell Wren

Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client, former Bengals DT Renell Wren, is signing a contract with the Eagles.

Wren, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Bengals out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,202,596 contract and made a base salary of $735,000 last season. He bounced on and off Cincinnati’s practice squad in 2021.

In 2021, Wren appeared in one game for the Bengals and recorded one tackle.