Eagles Signing DT Renell Wren

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client, former Bengals DT Renell Wren, is signing a contract with the Eagles. 

Wren, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Bengals out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,202,596 contract and made a base salary of $735,000 last season. He bounced on and off Cincinnati’s practice squad in 2021. 

In 2021, Wren appeared in one game for the Bengals and recorded one tackle. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply