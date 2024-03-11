Eagles Signing LB Zack Baun

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing LB Zack Baun to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Baun, 27 was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Saints. He signed a four-year, $4,811,188 contract with the team and was an unrestricted free-agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Baun appeared in 17 games for the Saints, making six starts. He tallied 30 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks, two passes defended and one interception.