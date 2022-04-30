Eagles Signing Nevada QB Carson Strong

Kirsten Morzan reports that the Eagles have signed Nevada QB Carson Strong to a contract after he went undrafted.

Strong, 22, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. He may not be as well known as some of the other quarterbacks in this class, but Strong could end up being a mid-round pick when all is said and done.

Lance Zierlien compares him to former QB Drew Bledsoe.

During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.