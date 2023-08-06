Eagles Make Three Roster Moves, Sign OL Josh Andrews

According to his agency, veteran OL Josh Andrews has signed with the Eagles.

My client Josh Andrews has just agreed to terms and will be signing w/the Philadelphia Eagles. 10-year veteran C/G played with the Saints last season and returns to Philly after spending the first 4 years of his career there. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) August 6, 2023

The Eagles later announced that they are also waiving injured WR Charleston Rambo and releasing LB Davion Taylor.

Andrews, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2014. He spent his rookie season on the Eagles practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract.

The Eagles elected to cut Andrews loose at the start of the 2017 season and he was on and off of their roster before joining the Vikings.

From there, Andrews returned to the Eagles and had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jets signed him in 2020. The Falcons then signed Andrews to a contract in 2021 and the following year he signed with the Saints.

In 2022, Andrews appeared in six games for the Saints and made five starts at guard.