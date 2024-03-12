Eagles Signing OL Matt Hennessy To A One-Year Deal

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles are signing OL Matt Hennessy to a one-year contract.

Hennessy, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,744,561 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2023 season and did not appear in a game for Atlanta last year.

In 2022, Hennessy appeared in 11 games and made three starts for the Falcons.