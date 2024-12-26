Eagles Signing QB Ian Book

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are signing QB Ian Book to their practice squad.

It’s worth noting Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts did not practice Wednesday with a concussion while QB Kenny Pickett was limited with a rib injury.

ESPN’s Jeff McLane adds the Eagles are also signing RB Lew Nichols to the practice squad and releasing DB Tariq Castro-Fields.

Book, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of last preseason.

He has since had a brief stint on the Patriots practice squad and also tried out for the 49ers and Bills. The Chiefs signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season and he wound up being among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.