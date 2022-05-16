Eagles Signing Third-Round LB Nakobe Dean

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles are signing third-round LB Nakobe Dean to his rookie contract.

The following is a list of the Eagles’ signed draft picks, with second-round pick Cam Jurgens as the only one left unsigned.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Jordan Davis DT Signed 2 Cam Jurgens C 3 Nakobe Dean LB Signed 6 Kyron Johnson LB Signed 6 Grant Calcaterra TE Signed

Dean, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

He is expected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 and including a signing bonus of $952,286.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Steelers LB Devin Bush.

During his three-year college career, Dean appeared in 39 games and made 25 starts, recording 168 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 10 pass defenses.