Eagles Signing Three Players To Practice Squad

Zach Berman of The Athletic reports the Eagles are signing WR Britain Covey, DB Marcus Epps and OT Luke Felix-Fualalo to the practice squad.

Berman adds Felix-Fualalo is the team’s International Player Exemption.

The following is a current list of the Eagles’ practice squad:

Epps, 29, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

The Patriots signed Epps to a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million this past March before cutting him loose this week.

In 2024, Epps appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded 19 total tackles and two tackles for loss.