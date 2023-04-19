Eagles Signing WR Olamide Zaccheaus

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Olamide Zaccheaus to a contract on Wednesday, according to his agents.

Zaccheaus, 25, went undrafted out of Virginia back in 2019 and caught on with the Falcons soon after, making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Zaccheaus played out the 2022 season under a restricted tender worth $2.4 million. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Zaccheaus appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 40 passes for 533 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

