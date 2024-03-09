Eagles Taking Trade Calls Involving DE Josh Sweat

Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles are having trade calls on veteran DE Josh Sweat.

Ian Rapoport notes that the team has also permitted DE Haason Reddick to seek a trade, meaning the Eagles are willing to move one or both of their defensive ends this offseason.

Sweat, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension.

In 2023, Sweat appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 43 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

We will have more news on Sweat and the Eagles as it becomes available.