Eagles TE Tyree Jackson Has Torn ACL

Mike Garafolo reports that an MRI revealed a torn ACL for Eagles TE Tyree Jackson following their game against Dallas. He was previously ruled out for 8-10 weeks back in August with a fractured back.

Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract back in January.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Jackson as it becomes available.