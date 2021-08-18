Eagles TE Tyree Jackson Out 8-10 With Fracture In Back

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks, Eagles TE Tyree Jackson suffered a fractured bone in his back and is expected to miss 8-10 weeks.

Jackson has been one of the top camp standouts this summer for Philadelphia.

Jackson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract back in January.

At Buffalo, Jackson threw for 6,999 yards while completing 55.8 percent of his passes to go along with 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over the course of 32 games.