Eagles Waive DE Tarron Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles officially waived DE Tarron Jackson on Thursday to make room for newly acquired DE Robert Quinn.
Jackson, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2021. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year $3.7 million contract.
In 2022, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Eagles, but has yet to record a statistic.
