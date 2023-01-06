Eagles Waive G Sua Opeta

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have waived G Sua Opeta on Friday.

Eagles have waived G Sua Opeta. pic.twitter.com/eprZUO5AQ2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 6, 2023

Opeta, 26, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta has been on and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

In 2022, Opeta appeared in seven games for the Eagles.