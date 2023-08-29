Eagles Waive RB Trey Sermon

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are waiving RB Trey Sermon as they work down their roster to the 53-man limit.
Sermon, 24, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.
In 2022, Sermon appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two rushing attempts for 19 yards and no touchdowns.
