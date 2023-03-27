Eagles Want To Get Extension In Place For Jalen Hurts ‘Relatively Soon’

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters at the owner’s meeting that they want to sign QB Jalen Hurts to a contract extension “relatively soon.”

Roseman reiterated multiple times getting Hurts on a long-term deal remains a priority for them this offseason.

“We want him here long-term. It’s going to be a priority for us to extend him,” Roseman said, per Josh Tolentino. “You have to navigate the offseason understanding that we’re not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal.”

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the price tag for Hurts has “likely gone to $50 million a year or more” and with Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson all in line for extensions, the price of high-end starting quarterbacks is about to go up noticeably.

Graziano explains that this could incentive the Eagles to move quickly to sign Hurts before they’re negotiating at a different point.

One other consideration for Philadelphia is that they won’t have a fifth-year option to pick up on Hurts, given that he was a second-round pick, so this would be a franchise tag scenario moving forward if they’re unable to get an extension done.

Hurts, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts is scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal.

In 2022, Hurt appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

