Eagles Worked Out Guards Parker Ferguson & Keaton Sutherland

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles hosted guard Parker Ferguson and Keaton Sutherland for workouts on Thursday.

Philadelphia has an open practice squad spot after losing G Kayode Awosika to the Lions.

Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.

Cincinnati signed Sutherland to the active roster for a short stint before waiving him. He was claimed by the Dolphins and finished out the 2019 season in Miami.

The Dolphins waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he returned to Cincinnati’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. He was on and off of their roster in 2021.

The 49ers signed Sutherland back in March before waiving him coming out of the preseason. He was briefly on San Francisco’s practice squad before being cut again.

For his career, Sutherland has appeared in six games for the Dolphins and Bengals, making two starts at guard with Miami.

Ferguson, 6-4 and 306 pounds, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Army following the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on injured reserve in June.

The Jets waived Ferguson back in August.

Ferguson was a three-year starter at Army and was named All-Mountain West in 2020. He started 28 games.