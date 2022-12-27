Eagles Worked Out TE Blake Jarwin

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles hosted TE Blake Jarwin for a workout on Tuesday.

Jarwin, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2017. He joined their practice squad coming out of the preseason his rookie year and was promoted to their active roster shortly after.

The Cowboys signed Jarwin to a three-year, $24.25 million extension in March 2020 that included $9.25 million guaranteed but cut him loose last offseason.

In 2021, Jarwin appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and caught 11 passes for 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns.