Eagles Worked Out Three Players Including WR Auden Tate

According to Field Yates, the Philadelphia Eagles worked out three players on Tuesday including WR Auden Tate, TE Dalton Keene, and TE Farrod Green.
Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.
The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.
He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including a $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month.
In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!